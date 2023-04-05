HI (HI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.79 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $27.79 million and $372,495.73 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024869 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030120 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003447 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,556.42 or 1.00006571 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.01010048 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $421,304.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

