Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Increases Dividend to GBX 22.60 Per Share

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.28) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hilton Food Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Hilton Food Group stock opened at GBX 658 ($8.17) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38. Hilton Food Group has a 52 week low of GBX 495.42 ($6.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,248 ($15.50). The company has a market capitalization of £588.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,782.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 693.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 616.74.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

