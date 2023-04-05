Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Reduced by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 212,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,631,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $2,783,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Further Reading

