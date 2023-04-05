Horizen Trading Up 2.4% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.82 or 0.00038478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $146.63 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizen has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00134110 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00054983 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001172 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,546,606 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.