Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,504 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Humana worth $52,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,677,000 after buying an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after acquiring an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $503.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $495.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.87 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.