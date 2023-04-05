Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Humana by 63.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 5,251.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Humana by 60.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.12.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $503.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $410.87 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $495.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.