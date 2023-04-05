Humankind Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin purchased 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTRG. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

WTRG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. 138,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,283. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

