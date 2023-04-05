Humankind Investments LLC Buys Shares of 777 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

Charter Communications stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.03 and its 200 day moving average is $360.16. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $572.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Cowen decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.77.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

