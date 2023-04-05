Humankind Investments LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.1 %

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

NYSE:CRL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.76. 27,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,128. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.18. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

