Humankind Investments LLC Has $405,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after acquiring an additional 131,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. 207,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,020. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $98.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BBY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $1,988,582.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

