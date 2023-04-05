Humankind Investments LLC Has $514,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.