Humankind Investments LLC Has $772,000 Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 67.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 44,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Insider Activity

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $112.82. 24,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,189. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.27. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

