Humankind Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)

Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,816,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the quarter. Humankind US Stock ETF accounts for 32.4% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned about 59.30% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $74,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Humankind US Stock ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Humankind US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

Get Humankind US Stock ETF alerts:

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

HKND traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $128.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.85. Humankind US Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $29.87.

Humankind US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HKND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.