Humankind Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after purchasing an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.91. The company had a trading volume of 319,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.66.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.36.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

