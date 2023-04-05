Humankind Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Humankind Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after acquiring an additional 210,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 91.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,268,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB traded up $6.22 on Wednesday, reaching $281.47. The company had a trading volume of 205,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,663. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.63. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.