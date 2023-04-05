Humankind Investments LLC Sells 2,165 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Humankind Investments LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 0.8% of Humankind Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.93.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.16. 1,540,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,956,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $97.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

