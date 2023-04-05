Humankind Investments LLC Sells 3,009 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Humankind Investments LLC cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 441,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after buying an additional 52,186 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

GILD traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 694,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114,530. The company has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

