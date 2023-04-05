Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $89.00

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.00.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMLF)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.