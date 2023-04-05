Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.16

Shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and traded as high as $35.88. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 352 shares.
Hyundai Motor Trading Down 1.9 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile
Hyundai Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following business areas: Vehicle, Financial and Others. The Vehicle division offers motor vehicles. The Financial division provides financing, leasing and credit cards. The Other division includes manufacture of railways.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMTF)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.