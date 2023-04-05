ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone Sells 458 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ICU Medical Price Performance
Shares of ICUI stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.45. 278,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,543. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $233.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.
