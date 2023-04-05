ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone Sells 458 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ICU Medical Price Performance

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.45. 278,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,543. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $233.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ICU Medical by 210.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 134.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $94,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.