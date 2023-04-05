IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Cut by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $480.00. 60,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,463. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $554.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

