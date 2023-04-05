IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IGM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
IGM Financial Stock Performance
IGM stock traded up C$0.58 on Wednesday, reaching C$40.22. 132,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,820. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.10. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$33.45 and a 12 month high of C$44.20.
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
