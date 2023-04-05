ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Stock Price Up 2.6%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 1,580,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,308,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 72.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 6.2% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 251,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 149.4% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at $1,567,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

