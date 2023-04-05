Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.97% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISSC opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Innovative Solutions and Support has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $127.63 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 6.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
