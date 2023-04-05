Insider Selling: Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Amazon.com Stock Down 2.7 %
AMZN stock traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $101.10. 44,754,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,263,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $162.20.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
