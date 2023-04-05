Insider Selling: Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,069,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,910,182.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gary Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Gary Bowman sold 9,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $226,530.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. 45,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $370.60 million, a PE ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

