Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CFO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $3.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.56. 1,400,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,120. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $214.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.22 and its 200-day moving average is $174.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

