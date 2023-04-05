Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $160.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,273,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,922. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EXR. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

