Insider Selling: Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Insider Sells 25,996 Shares of Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) insider B. David Vosburg sold 25,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $13,257.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,437,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,288.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

B. David Vosburg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, B. David Vosburg sold 10,983 shares of Local Bounti stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $7,248.78.

LOCL traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 423,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,448. Local Bounti Co. has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOCL. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Local Bounti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Local Bounti by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,324,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 3,361,590 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,144,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 927,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 644,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 1,075.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 592,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 541,701 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 506,789 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

