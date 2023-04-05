Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells 1,229 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $23,719.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,152.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $41,706.00.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,212 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $54,025.84.
NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 132,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,921. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 14,539.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.
SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.
