Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00.

On Friday, March 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,388,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $222.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40,364 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,039,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

