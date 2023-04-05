Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires 15,739 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after buying an additional 1,583,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after buying an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,080,000 after buying an additional 1,385,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,946,000 after buying an additional 623,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,154,000 after buying an additional 1,225,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Insider Activity at Newell Brands

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,766. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,980. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.92. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 180.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Further Reading

