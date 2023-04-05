Inspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,191 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. KLA comprises about 0.2% of Inspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.43, for a total transaction of $2,663,242.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,850.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $6,072,148. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KGI Securities lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Shares of KLAC traded down $13.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.66. 279,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,598. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $390.14 and a 200 day moving average of $368.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 145.21%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

