Inspire Advisors LLC Buys 2,241 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. 394,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,006. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

