Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,471 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,471 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $2,016,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,224 shares of company stock worth $11,752,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. 279,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

