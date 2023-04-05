Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Western Union by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 3,966,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.23.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

