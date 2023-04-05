Inspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after buying an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Lazard by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 331,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lazard by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,748,000 after purchasing an additional 307,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,181,000. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

LAZ traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.21. The company had a trading volume of 169,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.39. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $43.44.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

