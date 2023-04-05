Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Garmin by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Garmin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Garmin by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.34. The stock had a trading volume of 162,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $117.20.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

