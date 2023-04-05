Inspire Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores Price Performance

In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BURL traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,244. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.