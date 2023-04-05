Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DVN. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

DVN stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $52.58. 4,128,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,402,035. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

