Inspire Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 34.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 138,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,331. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.82.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on APAM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.