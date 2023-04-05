Inspire Advisors LLC Sells 5,944 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 645.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 86,127 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SPYV traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $40.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

