Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,345 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,629 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.08.

FSLR traded down $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.07. The company had a trading volume of 934,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,948. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $219.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

