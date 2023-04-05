Inspire Investing LLC Buys 62 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 0.8% of Inspire Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in KLA by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 10,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $6,072,148. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Trading Down 3.6 %

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $13.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.86. 275,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.14 and its 200-day moving average is $368.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.38%.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

See Also

