Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Newmont makes up about 0.6% of Inspire Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.33. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

