Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.00. 513,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.81%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

