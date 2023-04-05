Inspire Investing LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.07. 860,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.21.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

