Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 725 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $8.64 on Wednesday, reaching $282.42. The company had a trading volume of 263,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,228. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.12 and a 200-day moving average of $333.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.68 and a 12 month high of $462.99.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

