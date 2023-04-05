Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after buying an additional 16,296,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,291,000 after buying an additional 126,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,925,000 after buying an additional 79,369 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 968,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,187,000 after buying an additional 78,665 shares during the period.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.00.
Shares of ALNY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.97. 130,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,258. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.79. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $242.97. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.49.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.
