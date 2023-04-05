Inspire Investing LLC Trims Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,726.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,289,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

CNP stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,441. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

